Computer Tech Busted for Installing Spy-cams in Women's Public Toilets
Bangkok Police Bust Gang Selling Firearms on Thai Social Media

Canadian Wanted for Murder in USA Loses Extradition Appeal in Thailand

Former Monk Turned Burglar Arrested after "Invisibility Spell" Didn't Work

Young American Man Arrested for Shoplifting in Phuket, Thailand

Drunken University Professor Crashes into Police on Motorbike

Principal Charged for Beating and Threading 10 year-old School Boy

Ex-Abbot Gets Suspended Sentence for 69.7 Million Baht Embezzlement

Murderer of Dutchman Finally Arrested after 13 Years on the Lam

Gunman Arrested for Cold-Blooded Killing at Bangkok Mall

The computer tech would charge interested parties 350 baht to watch the full version of the spy cam video clips in a private groups

Published

29 mins ago

on

spy cams womens toilets

A computer technician has been busted for setting up spy cams in women’s public toilets in a bid to sell the videos on social media. Mr. Nitiwat Muikaeo, 23, was arrested at his residence in Klong Luang district of Pathum Thani.

His arrest come after the parents of victims lodged complaints with the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD). Complaining about clips of their daughters online, according to TCSD deputy commander Siriwat Dipho.

Pol Col Siriwat also told the Bangkok Post that Mr Nitiwat admitted he had recorded about 1,770 spy cam clips. He them uploaded them on the Russian social media network to make money.

He said Mr Nitiwat created at least three accounts. Two of the accounts would be used to show previews such as photos and clips to attract viewers. The third account would charge interested parties 350 baht to watch the full version of the video clips in a private group.

Mr Nitiwat was charged with violating the Computer Crime Act. He also faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

Under current regulations, spy cam buyers are not required to give personal information. Making it difficult to trace their ownership and use of the devices. Some lawmakers are also looking at laws that require hidden camera buyers to register with a government database.

More than 90 percent of spy cam porn crimes are due to mobile phones, not specialized items.

