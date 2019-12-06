Chinese Teenagers Busted Running Call Center from Koh Samui Resort

Police in Southern Thailand have arrested 54 teenagers, mostly Chinese, for operating a call centre out of a hotel in Koh Samui. Police. Authorities were tipped off by a Chinese national who was lured to work for the gang. Koh Samui police raided the hotel and found the youngsters working.

According to Koh Samui police, they had been lured by the gang leader to come to Thailand and ran the scam from the hotel. The Chinese youth also worked duping fellow nationals into investing in bogus stocks.

The Chinese gang also had more than 100 chat rooms online through which they lured victims into giving money online.

Those arrested said they were given the target of raising 5 million baht from each victim. Once the money was transferred they closed the app.

Police are now hunting for the gang leader, who is believed to be in Thailand. He is allegedly in possession of the youngsters’ passports. The 54 teenagers have been charged with working illegally.

Chinese Bitcoin Scammers Arrested in Bangkok

On December 5th, a Chinese call center scam has been busted in Bangkok. 24 Chinese nationals were charged for deceiving people to invest in bitcoin.

Thailand’s Immigration police said the arrests of the gang members at rented houses in Bangkok. Police also said they had been running the bitcoin call center scam since March of this year.

They lured Chinese people in mainland China to trade bitcoin via Huobi Global website, police said. Thailand’s Immigration Police said they are investigating to identify Thai nationals also believed to be involved with the scam.

Over 500 mobile phones and dozens of computers were also seized from the Chinese suspects in the bitcoin scam.

Thailand has been used by a number of Chinese-operated call center scams targeting Chinese victims. Some were also running stock market price speculation.