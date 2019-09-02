Chinese Man Wanted after Wife Found Murdered in Northern Thailand

BANGKOK – Police in Phitsanulok are seeking the arrest of a Chinese man who fled Thailand after allegedly killing his wife. He is alleged to of killed his wife then fled Thailand for his home country.

Police were called to the home after family members found the dead body of of Ms.Nanpika Ketthong.

Her hands and ankles were bound with rope and she was naked from the waist down.The woman had suffered what appeared to be fatal cuts to her head and face.

Police Suspect Nanpika may have been Killed by her Chinese Husband

Police suspect Nanpika may have been killed by her Chinese husband, identified as Yi Ei Chai, 41,at their house.

Checks with the Immigration Bureau revealed the man left the country through Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday. Just after when police suspect that he killed his wife. Immigration Police did not provide details of his destination.

Police believe Ms.Nanpika had been dead for 48 hours when her body was found Monday.

The police have asked for Interpol’s assistance, while a court warrant for his arrest on suspicion of murder.

Meanwhile, the search resumed for a missing Chinese tourist swept away by strong waves off Freedom beach in Phuket Sunday.

Divers from the Marine Police and a local foundation joined rescue workers in the search.

The Chinese tourist, Yin Lei, 35, was washed away when he went for a swim on Sunday evening.

Police report the Chinese tourist got into trouble in the powerful surf. A search was quickly launched, but rescuers could not find Mr Yin.

Mr Yin checked in at the Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket on Saturday and is due to check out on Wednesday.

Source: Bangkok Post