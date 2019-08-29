51-year-old Chen Yi Hai’s body was found by a female employee, the Nation reported.

His staff, all Chinese nationals, said that Chen was partying with them the night before.

Initial reports cited signs of violent struggle in the room, where the victim’s body was found with several stab wounds and signs of bludgeoning. Police found Bt19,000 in cash at the site of the murder and quoted Chen’s relatives.

Relatives said that Chen had Bt300,000 in cash on him, which had been given to him by his son.

Police said CCTV footage showed that seven Chinese staff members had left the restaurant at around 3am. The murder was reported the following morning.

In other news, the number of Chinese holidaymakers dropped by nearly 5% in the first six months of this year compared with the same period last year.

China’s slowdown and the weakness of its currency seem to be discouraging its citizens, to visit Thailand.

