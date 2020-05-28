Child Porn Seller Nabbed by Thailand’s Immigration Police

Immigration Police have arrested a man for possessing and uploading porn images of children on social media and charging fees for people to view the material. The arrest was based on information from the online reporting system CyberTip.

The US National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), reported that someone in Thailand had uploaded porn featuring minors. The agency asked the Immigration police to investigate the matter.

Immigration police chief Sompong Chingduang said Wednesday an investigation found the suspect.

He was identified as Kittiphong, a native from Sakhon Nakhon who worked in Bangkok.

On May 21, police from the Immigration police; the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force; and also the anti-trafficking in persons division; armed with a court warrant, raided Mr. Kittiphong’s room.

Police found eight mobile phones which contained images of underage children. Police said Mr Kittiphong admitted he uploaded the images onto his Twitter account. He also uploaded images to a group on the Line application charging a membership fee of 350 baht.

Police charged him with possessing child porn for financial exploitation. The Sakon Nakhon Court also issued a warrant for his arrest for sexually abusing children aged 13 and under. An investigation found his room matched that which turned up in the pictures.

Pol Lt Gen Sompong also announced the arrest of a woman at an upscale condo in Bangkok. He said the woman falsely claimed she was lured into prostitution abroad. She duped unsuspecting foreigners who had affairs with her to pay a ransom for her freedom.

The woman also texted messages to married victims for blackmail purposes. Threatening she would reveal their affairs to their wives if they didn’t pay her money.

Consequently her victims were forced to transfer more than 1.5 million baht to her, Pol Lt Gen Sompong said.