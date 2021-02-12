Child Model Agent Charged for Molesting Thousands of Children

Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has arrested a 28-year-old man, who claimed to work as a child model agent. The agent was caught with over 500,000 pornographic images of children. He has been charged with with the molestation of thousands of children and possession of child pornography.

The child model agent Danudet Saengkaeo, also known as Nene, was arrested at a house in the Pruksa 13 housing estate in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani. His place was used as the office of Nene Modeling, a well-known child model agency.

DSI director-general Korawat Panprapakorn, who led the arrest team, said DSI officials had received a child pornographic picture from Australian Federal Police, which suspected Thailand was the source.

Pol Lt Col Korawat said that along with the arrest, DSI found more than 500,000 files of pornographic pictures of boys, the biggest lot of child pornographic pictures seized in one raid to date.

The DSI chief said that the pictures showed molestation of thousands of children. Apart from prosecution, DSI and relevant parties would provide victims with physical and mental rehabilitation and help them demand compensation, he said.

Selling images on Twitter

Meanwhile, Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children (TICAC) of Region 5 Police announced the arrested a 22 year old man caught in possession of explicit photos of children. He is being accused of being in possession of child pornography with intent to distribute.

The man is accused of using the Twitter platform to sell child pornography. Police say that he is a third year student and was arrested in his residence in Suthep Sub-district. He told police that he bought the explicit images off a provider on Twitter who sold them for 20 baht each. He would then sell them on for 200 baht each in order to, “supplement his income”. Police say that they have evidence that he had been selling such images since 2019. Police said they were continuing their Investigation and hunting for the supplier and buyers of the horrific explicit photos.

Source: Bangkok Post, Thairath