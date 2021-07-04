Chiang Rai Man Arrested for Stabbing Murdering of Noodle Vendor

Police in Chiang Mai have arrested al man originally from Chiang Rai, after he fatally stabbed Wanpen Kwangta, 63, who ran a noodle shop vendor in front of her house in Mae Mawang sub-district, and stole her gold necklace on June 7th.

The man was identified as Mr Ching Ying Saejang, 35. Chiang Mai police say Mr Ching served time on multiple occasions for attempted murder and theft, and was only recently released.

Mr Ching was apprehended at a car wash shop in Fang district where he worked, admitted the offence. He said he simply wanted the necklace but when the noodle vendor resisted and put up a fight, he grabbed a knife nearby.

Witnesses saw a masked man turn up on a motorcycle and order a drink. When she turned around he grabbed the knife, slit her throat and stab her in the back 10-11 times. As she fell to the ground, Mr Ching grabbed her necklace and raced off. Locals took her to hospital but she died from her injuries.

Village headman Samran Taweepan, who lives opposite, said Wanpen was a harmless soul and well-liked by everyone.

Police checked CCTV cameras and traced the killer’s escape route to a spot 2km away where he discarded the knife, and another spot about 20km away where he burnt the shirt he was wearing. He also took the necklace to a store in Mae Chan, Chiang Rai where they bought it for 18,000 cash.

Video taken by police, who recovered the items, show them approaching Mr Ching at the car wash and grabbing him in an arm lock. He said he took the cash to pay off his debts, including an informal loan and gambling debts.

Permpol Kwangta, 27, the victim’s son, said his mother was just a noodle vendor and she died a cruel and unnecessary death. In tears, Mr Permpol said his wife was six months’ pregnant. He regretted that his mum would never get to see the face of her grandchild. Police charged Mr Ching with intentional killing and robbery causing death.