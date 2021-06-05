Chemical Engineer Caught Manufacturing and Selling Ecstasy Pills

Police in central Thailand have apprehended a chemical engineer suspected of producing ecstasy pills in Nonthaburi province. Police seized equipment used for producing ecstasy and precursor chemicals. They also seized a digital scale, 20,000 ecstasy pills and 50 gram of crystal meth.

Mr Pathiwet Suwankhiri, 42, was apprehended at his room on the third floor of a building at the Phra Ngoen Eua-Arthon housing estate in in Nonthaburi province on Saturday morning.

Pol Gen Manoon Mekmok, deputy national police chief, said the arrest followed a police investigation into a drug gang that was selling locally made ecstasy pills to patrons of entertainment venues in Bangkok.

Police subsequently arrested Mr Prayoon Thaphinna while he was about to deliver drugs to customers two days ago, said Pol Maj Gen Manoon. During questioning, Mr Prayoon implicated Mr Pathiwet, officers said.

Mr Pathiwet made conflicting statements during questioning. He admitted to having produced ecstasy pills by using his knowledge in the field of chemical engineering.

The suspect claimed he had purchased chemicals online for producing the drugs, but investigators were not convinced as some of the precursor chemicals are banned and would have had to be imported.

Authorities are expanding the investigation to find where the precursor chemicals came from.

Drug addicts arrested

Meanwhile, police have arrested five people, including a woman with a baby and a pregnant woman during a drug raid on a rented house in Songkhla on Saturday.

A team of local officials and volunteers surrounded the house after receiving a tip-off that people were using it to take drugs and sell meth pills and crystal meth to young people in the community.

In addition to arresting the five people inside the house, authorities seized meth pills, crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.

Police said the woman who was holding her 5-month-old baby in her lap when authorities busted into the house said that her husband was serving a nine-month jail term in a drug case. The woman who was eight months pregnant said her husband was also serving a one-year prison term on a drug conviction.

All confessed to using drugs at the house regularly, officials said. They were handed over to local police for further legal action.

Source: Bangkok Post