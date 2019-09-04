Bt3000 Reward Offered for Tip-Offs on Motorcycle Street Racing

BANGKOK – Today is the first day tip-offs on motorcycle street racing will net you a 3,000 baht cash reward. Police are targeting the issue of motorcycle racing and excessive speeding.

Assistant Police Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Kittipraphat, confirmed that a 3,000 baht reward will be given to those who provide tip-offs on speeding motorcyclists. Those who might be racing dangerously on roadways or in public areas.

The Police are encouraging the public to help combat the problem of motorcycle street racing. Police are asking people to send video clips, pictures or tip-offs of racing or speeding motorcycles.

Channels available for tip-offs include the Police Social Media Center, Hotline 1599 and Hotline 191.

Tip-offs that lead to the arrest of such motorcyclists on charges of; racing without official permission; riding vehicles in an unusual manner; riding without regard to the safety of other people; or riding to cause trouble to other people ;encouraging other motorcyclists to engage in illegal racing.

The police will forward motorcycle speeding cases to public prosecutors. The tipster will be awarded 3,000 baht in cash within 10 working days.

All information provided will be treated confidentially. The cash rewards will be awarded from 500,000 baht, contributed by the private sector.

Call for better Motorcycle Road Safety

A road safety advisor speaking at the launch of “Safety Bike” said that deaths in motorcycle accidents are going up and up unabated.

Thailand has the dubious distinction of being number two in all road deaths per capita it is number one in motorcycle fatalities.

On average 5,500 motorcyclists die annually in Thailand and the figures are just going up. Some 2,500 under twenties are dying annually on speeding motorcycles.

The experts have called on manufacturers of motorcycles in Thailand to limit speeds to 90 kilometers per hour.