Briton Wanted on an Extradition Warrant Arrested in Pattaya

PHOTO: Crime Suppression Division arrest British suspect Mark John Rumble, 31, at a house in Pattaya.

The Royal Thai Police has announced a 31-year-old Briton wanted for extradition on drug charges. He caught by caught by Crime Suppression police in Pattaya, Thailand.

Crime Suppression Division police arrested Mark Rumble, a British national, in Pattaya, Thailand on Friday.

Pol Col Arun Wachirasrisukanya, superintendent of CSD sub-division 2, said the British Embassy in Bangkok had asked the Foreign Ministry to help track down Mr Rumble. He is a suspected drug agent involved in many narcotics offences in the UK. Rumble fled the UK to Thailand to avoid charges.

CSD investigators found the Rumble had entered Thailand on Oct 11 and was allowed to stay until Nov 9. They then tracked the suspect down to the house in Pattaya, the Bangkok Post reported.

During the interrogation, the British suspect denied all charges. He accused his former Thai wife of filing the drug charges against him.

Pattaya Police pressed charges against him based on the arrest warrant before sending him to the Criminal Court for further action.

Meanwhile, Police in Pattaya also arrested an Australian Hells Angels gang member who is wanted on drug charges in Western Australia.

Police say they arrested Luke Anderson on Thursday after meeting with Australian Embassy officials. Immigration police say they have revoked his visa and will deport him.

“We have informed the Australians and they have sent officials to escort him from Thailand to face charges in Australia,” said Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong, commander of the Immigration Bureau’s Division 3. “We believe that he probably has more than one outstanding arrest warrant.”