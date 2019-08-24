Briton Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested at Pattaya Health Club

PATTAYA – A British mixed martial arts fighter wanted for attempted murder in the UK has been arrested in Pattaya, Chon Buri, and faces extradition.

Glen Bailey, 43, was taken into custody Thursday, Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, told reporters.

He said British authorities had asked for cooperation. The suspect is accused of the attempted murder of a 17-year-old boy. The teen was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Bailey allegedly entered Thailand through the Ban Pakkad checkpoint in Chanthaburi on a tourist visa which expired on May 2. He gave an address in Pattaya.

Pol Lt Gen Sompong said immigration police began the search for the man at gymnasiums and fitness centers. They believed that as an MMA fighter he would exercise regularly.

They tracked Bailey down to the Q Sauna in Pattaya and showed the arrest warrant, he did not resist.

A search of his room revealed his visa expired on May 2, the immigration chief said.

He was charged with overstaying his visa and will be held in Pattaya, pending his extradition.

