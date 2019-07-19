British Expat Charged After Brutally Attacking 15 Year-Old Dog

PHUKET – A British expat has been charged with animal cruelty and three forms trespass for attacking a dog near Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach.

A 43-year-old British national Mervyn Harding is behind bars at Phuket Provincial Court after being charged by Police for animal cruelty after he was caught on CCTV attacking a dog with a metal rod on Tuesday morning.

CCTV Surveillance footage from the shop shows Harding, parking his motorbike on the pavement and approaching a dog resting on a bench.

Harding, then chases after the 15-year-old dog and runs inside a shop where he strikes it at least four times with an expandable metal baton.

Chalong Police Chief Col Therdthoon Sroisukphaphan told The Phuket News that this behavior is so cruel to a dog.

This man looks so angry, but there is no need to hit such a poor old dog.

The British expat fled the scene through the front door before shop owner Yupaporn Keawduangdee came out.

She found her pet cowering on the ground with blood coming from a wound on his mouth.

Yupaporn said Harding claimed that my dog had bitten him. But how on earth could my dog hurt him, he is so old and slow.

Yupaporn explained that she rescued the dog from the Boxing Day tsunami in 2004 and has kept him as a pet since.

The dog was taken to the Soi Dog Foundation where he treated by vets and given a clean bill of health.

Meanwhile, Harding has been detained by the Phuket Police after the incident on Monday night.

The 42-year-old Expat appeared in court on Thursday morning where he admitted to cruelly attacking the dog.

He was charged with trespassing, destroying private property and animal cruelty.

The Thai Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animals Act, which came into force in 2014, allows for prison terms of up to two years and/or fines of up to B40,000 for those found guilty of cruelty to animals.

The story from the Phuket News was picked up by British Media making Mr. Harding’s horrific actions against the old dog know throughout the UK.

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT – British Expat Mervyn Harding, from Plymouth, handed himself in to police after being caught on CCTV battering the mongrel with a metal baton

Source: Phuket News, Thai Visa, The Mirror