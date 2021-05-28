Connect with us

Bangkok Police Take Down US$3Million Online Gambling Operation
Police busted an online gambling operation that netted US$3 million per month and arrested 19 people during a raid at a condominium building in Bangkok’s Bangkok Noi district.

The online gambling operation was spread over three condominium rooms at Pinklao River Park View condominium in Bangkok, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, deputy national police chief, told reporters on Friday.

Arresting officers seized 8 computers, 30 monitors, 27 mobile phones, 7 bank account books and 17 ATM cards. The raid followed an investigation into online gambling website PGSLOT889.com.

Pol Gen Damrongsak told reporters police tracked the online gambling operation down to three rooms on the 11th and 15th floors of a  condominium building in Bangkok’s Noi district.

Police were armed with a search warrant from the Criminal Court, police searched the three rooms. They arrested 8 men and 11 women found running the online gambling operation in the three rooms.  All were being held in custody and face gambling charges.

Investigators estimated at least US$3 million in bets had been circulating through the network each month.

The investigation was being extended to find other people involved in this online gambling network, the deputy national police chief said.

