Bangkok Metropolitan Police Chief Transferred Over Gambling Den

A Bangkok Metropolitan Police chief has been transferred in the wake of a raid on a gambling den in Bangkok. Police raid a snooker shop used as a gambling den and 47 people were arrested.

Pol Maj Gen Theerapong Wongratpitak, chief of division 4, was transferred to dormant post while officials investigate. Pol Lt Gen Pakkapong Pongpetra, chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, signed an order on Monday.

Maj Gen Somprasong Yentuam, deputy city police chief, was made acting chief of division 4, the Bangkok Post reported Tuesday.

A total of 47 gamblers were arrested and 49,300 baht in cash was seized. The area is in the jurisdiction of Bang Chan police station, which is under division 4. Pol Maj Gen Theerapong Wongratpitak, was chief of that jurisdiction.

The Bangkok police chief earlier transferred five senior police officers at Bang Chan police station following the April 22 raid.

Meanwhile, According to the Government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration Thai women who love gambling are the biggest violators of the social distancing practice.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin urged husbands to dissuade their wives from going to gambling dens.

According to police statistics of curfew breakers, 87 joined gatherings, up 47 from the previous day while 568 left their houses during curfew hours, down 27 over a 24-hour period, he said.