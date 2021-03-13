Bangkok Hospital Faces Charges Over Death of Thai Pretty

A Bangkok hospital will be charged over the death of Thai Pretty Whitchayaporn Visessombut, as police continue to investigate the party where she was working before being brought unconscious to the hospital.

Thailand’s Department of Health Services Support director general said his department would file charges against a Bangkok hospital where the Thai Pretty was brought in unconscious, after attending a party, and died soon after.

The hospital, in Bangkok will be charged with failing to properly diagnose and treat the young Thai Pretty, and falsely billing her for a meal she never received, department director general Tharet Karatnairawiwong said on Friday.

The move follows an inquiry into a complaint filed by Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, chairman of the Crime Victims Assistance Club, and the dead pretties mother. Mr Tharet said the complaint was found to have grounds. He did not name the hospital in Bangkok.

Misdiagnosis at Bangkok Hospital

Thai Pretty Miss Whitchayaporn “Wawa” Vissesombat, died on the morning of Feb 23, 2021. She had been hired to serve drinks at a Bangkok residence the night before.

Miss Whitchayaporn was brought unconscious to the Bangkok hospital. She was later pronounced dead of respiratory failure. Relatives then turned to Mr Atchariya for help over her tragic death.

The complaint accused the hospital of failing to properly diagnose her condition and delaying treatment. Furthermore the Bangkok Hospital fraudulently charging her for a meal.

Dr Tharet said the department’s legal section had been ordered to take action against the hospital on two counts under Section 36 of the Sanatorium Act – failing to properly triage the patient when she was brought in, resulting in a delay in receiving treatment.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and/or fine of 40,000 baht.

The probe found the hospital had also violated Section 73 of the same law for presenting a false bill for 400 baht for a meal she did not receive. It carries the same maximum penalty.

Mr Atchariya earlier quoted the dead woman’s younger sister as saying Miss Witchayaporn never used drugs and never sold sex. She worked only as a product presenter, commonly referred to as a “pretty”.

On Feb 26, police investigating her death raided a house in Chatuchak district of Bangkok.