Bangkok Court Sentences 2 Soldiers and a Policeman to Death

A Bangkok Court has sentenced two soldiers and one policeman to death for the murder of a waitress in 2016. They were all convicted of premeditated murder with intent to conceal a body.

Lt Chaiyut Benjachart, 44, Sgt Maj 1st Class Phanumet Meela, 35, and Pol Snr Sgt Maj Samat Saengsin, 51, were sentenced to death for murdering Supaksorn “Ying” Polthaisong.

The three abducted 28 year-old Supaksorn “Ying” Polthaisong killed her then burying her body in Kanchanaburi.

On Thursday, the court also ordered the three men to pay Bt1.6 million plus 7.5% interest in compensation to the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, a Bangkok Appeal Court has upheld a lower court’s decision to imprison rocker Seksan Sookpimay. He was found guilty on three counts of drug abuse and resisting arrest following an incident in late December 2017.

Seksan, who is known by his stage name Sek Loso, was found guilty of resisting arrest; threatening police with a gun; and drug abuse by the Min Buri court in Bangkok on Oct 25, 2018.

He was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison despite claiming he was suffering from bipolar disorder.

According to the Bangkok Post he then began an appeal process to have his conviction overturned and sentence dropped.

However, the Appeal Court on Thursday upheld the lower court’s decision. The court reduced the sentence for Seksan’s illegal arms possession from five months to three months. The others stayed the same.