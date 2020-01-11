Bag Containing Dead Woman Washes Ashore in Central Thailand

Thai Police have reported finding the dead body of a tattooed woman of unknown nationality stuffed into a travel bag on a local beach. Authorities report it washed ashore onto a beach in Si Racha district of Chon Buri on Friday.

Pol Lt Col Kirksil Buracharoen told Thai media that forensic officers believe the woman to be approximately 30 years old. Police believe she was brutally murdered because her wrists and ankles were bound by a black cable and a green cord. Her head was wrapped in yellow duct tapes and covered by a black plastic bag. The body was stuffed in a red-black bag, which did not entirely cover her back when it was found.

She was dressed in camouflage shirt, black shorts, and Asics-brand white running shoes. There were red Chinese tattoos on her left shoulder and black ones on her inner right ankle. Police also said the woman was about 160-165cm tall

The dead woman’s belly was also round, suggesting a pregnancy. No identification documents were found on the womans body. A doctor believed she had died at least two days before the body was found, according to the Bangkok Post.

Forensic officials collected evidence and fingerprints to establish the dead woman’s nationality. Her body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for a postmortem examination.

Police will investigate the cause of death and those involved in the case of the dead woman.

Photos from crime scene at beach in Chonburi