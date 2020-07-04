Australian Man Found Asphyxiated to Death in Pattaya Condo

Police in the resort town of Pattaya, Thailand have reported that death of a 59-year-old Australian man was found dead on Saturday. Pattaya police said he was found inside an apartment with a plastic bag covering his head. The plastic bag was fastened with a cable tie wrapped around his neck.

Pattaya police reported his body was found on the bed his room on the fourth floor of the building. The Australian man was identified by Thai media as Mr. Andrew George Tomlinson.

Wearing a T-shirt and underwear, the man had a green plastic bag covering his head with a cable tie fastened around his neck. His hands were also bound behind his back with a cable tie. Police found no bruises on his body.

There were also no traces of a struggle inside the room, which had seven computer monitors on a desk. The room had a safe but there were no valuable items inside.

Police initially speculated that the man might have suffered from stress and taken his own life. Closed-circuit television images from the building showed nobody had entered his room.

The building’s housekeeper, who discovered the body, told police the man had lived in the apartment for almost three years.

Furthermore his body was sent to Police General Hospital in Bangkok for a postmortem examination. Above all to determine the exact cause of death. Pattaya police are also handling the case as a suicide.

According to Thai media police believe the Australian tied the bag around his own head. He then bound his hand behind his back, thus commuting suicide by asphyxiation.

Australian biker gangs set up in Thailand

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail reports Australian biker gangs have set up in Thailand to recruit drug smugglers to import hundreds of kilos of drugs into the country.

The Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force stopped an attempt by outlaw motorcycle gangs stationed in south-east Asia to import 1053 kilograms of MDMA into NSW this year.

Another joint operation in June lead to the arrest of a member of the Mongols Outlaw Motorcycle Gang who was allegedly involved in importing 25L of the drug GBL from China into Sydney.

The outlaw motorcycle gangs have set up bases in south-east Asia to expand their membership. Furthermore to direct and control the movement of drugs into Australia.

The Hells Angels have also been detected by police and border officials to be coordinating drug smuggling operations from Malaysia to Australia.

AFP assistant commissioner Nigel Ryan said they are prepared for more attempts by motorcycle gangs to move drugs in Australia. Once coronavirus border restrictions are eased in south-east Asia.