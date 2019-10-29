Police in Thailand’s resort town of Pattaya have arrested an Australian Hells Angels gang member who is wanted on drug charges in Western Australia.

Police say they arrested Luke Anderson on Thursday after meeting with Australian Embassy officials. Immigration police say they have revoked his visa and will deport him.

“We have informed the Australians and they have sent officials to escort him from Thailand to face charges in Australia,” said Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong, commander of the Immigration Bureau’s Division 3. “We believe that he probably has more than one outstanding arrest warrant.”

Police told the Bangkok Post at a news conference in Bangkok that the arrest warrant dated back to 2017, but gave no details. They said he had been living with his Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, a coastal city notorious for crime and corruption.

According to a Thai police press release, Anderson has been arrested more than 20 times in Australia. Including possession of illegal weapons and drugs.

Assault with two other Hells Angeles members

An officer also confirmed that Anderson had been involved in a violent assault on two Thai brothers in Pattaya.The assault took place in September 2016, along with two other Hells Angeles members.

“Several years ago, he committed a crime by assaulting a Thai national,” said Pol Maj Gen Archayon. He said Anderson is also suspected of “involvement in illegal trafficking of drugs and weapons. Using Thailand as a meeting place, as a base to arrange activities in Australia. We consider him a dangerous person.”

The Australian head of the Hells Angels in Pattaya, Wayne Schneider, was bludgeoned to death in 2015. He was buried in a shallow grave, in what was thought to be a drug-related dispute. Fellow Hells Angel Antonio Bagnato was convicted of his murder and sentenced to death, but the sentence was commuted.