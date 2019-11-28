Aussies Busted in ‘Drug Cartel’ Sting Operation in Pattaya Thailand

Two Australian men are among several people arrested in Pattaya Thailand during a police drug raid. More than a kilogram of ice, guns and a car were seized.

Police descended on a home in Pattaya about 5.30pm yesterday. Pattaya police alleged they were also part of a network suspected of selling drugs to foreign tourists.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During the sting, Australians Jamie Robert Hansom, 46, and Steven Brett Hovi, 58, were arrested. Along with Nigerian man Chimezie Stanley Duru, 38; and Thai nationals Jiraporn Kiatsutthachit, 35, and Wirapha Ungsri, 34.

Authorities seized 1.229kg of a drug alleged to be ice; multiple guns, six mobile phones; 12 debit cards spanning seven bank accounts; 12 cash tablets and a gray Toyota Vios sedan.

Police also believed they may be connected to the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang, according to local reports

The police described the arrests as a significant move against a global drug cartel.

Photos: Pattaya ‘Drug Cartel’ Sting Operation