Crime & Legal
Aussies Busted in ‘Drug Cartel’ Sting Operation in Pattaya Thailand
Two Australian men are among several people arrested in Pattaya Thailand during a police drug raid. More than a kilogram of ice, guns and a car were seized.
Police descended on a home in Pattaya about 5.30pm yesterday. Pattaya police alleged they were also part of a network suspected of selling drugs to foreign tourists.
During the sting, Australians Jamie Robert Hansom, 46, and Steven Brett Hovi, 58, were arrested. Along with Nigerian man Chimezie Stanley Duru, 38; and Thai nationals Jiraporn Kiatsutthachit, 35, and Wirapha Ungsri, 34.
Authorities seized 1.229kg of a drug alleged to be ice; multiple guns, six mobile phones; 12 debit cards spanning seven bank accounts; 12 cash tablets and a gray Toyota Vios sedan.
The police described the arrests as a significant move against a global drug cartel.
Photos: Pattaya ‘Drug Cartel’ Sting Operation