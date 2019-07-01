Thailand Police Arrest Child Rapist After 14 Years on the Run

TAK – Police have arrested a 52 year-old man in Northern Thailand after 14 years on the run for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Lamphun province in 2005.

Police arrested Pongchaipat Pichaichuang,52 of Chiang Mai province, at a house in Moo 1 village of tambon Pradang in Wang Chao district in the Northern Province of Tak.

Mr. Pongchaipat was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the provincial court of Lamphun in 2005 for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in Lamphun province.

After 14 years on the run, police learned that he was hiding at a relatives house in Tak Province.

He was asleep when police moved in and arrested him.

Police also found a vehicle that Mr Pongchaipat allegedly stole in Uttaradit in 2011.

The provincial court of Uttaradit issued a warrant for his arrest for vehicle theft.

Rape always brings with it devastation — to the victims, their families and even the public that learns of such crimes.

The condemnation is loud, a cry for harsh punishment up to the penalty of death — a solution many believe can put an end to rape.

Just recently, an amendment to the penal codes put the spotlight on the issue of rape and sexual assaults, and the punishment that rapists can get for their crime.

Many netizens rejoiced when learning of the possibility of the death penalty, which applies if the rape victim dies.

New Penalties for Rapists

– Rape of a child under the age of 15

Penalties: Five to 20 years in prison and a fine of between 100,000-400,000 baht

– Rape of a child under the age of 13

Penalties: Seven to 20 years in prison or a life sentence and a fine of between 140,000-400,000 baht

– Rape where guns, explosives or other weapons are involved, or gang-rape of a child under the age of 15

Penalties: A life sentence

– Rape where guns, explosives or other weapons are involved or in which the victim suffers severe injuries

Penalties: Fifteen to 20 years in prison and a fine of between 300,000 and 400,000 baht or a life sentence

– Marital rape in cases in which the couple wishes to remain together as spouses

Penalties: Courts may hand down a lesser sentence than stipulated under the law or it may order behavioural controls in lieu of a sentence

– Rape where pictures, videos or audio of the assault are recorded for personal or other people’s gratification

Penalties: The prison term is increased by a third

– Distributing photos or audio recordings of a rape or sexual assault

Penalties: The prison term is increased by half