Arrest Warrants Issued after Chinese Man Found Dead in Suitcase

A court in Thailand has issued arrest warrants for 4 Chinese Nationals after the body of a compatriot was found dead in a suitcase. The four men are wanted for colluding in a murder, illegal detention and concealment of a body.

The warrant comes after a suitcase containing a 30-year-old Chinese man is found floating in the Ping River in Kamphaeng Phet on Tuesday.

The suspects were identified as Xiao Xiang Yu, Hu Zheng Xiong, Fan Gang Gang and Qin Miao. Police also believe they are in hiding in Myanmar.

Local residents discovered the body of a Chinese man, with his arms and legs bound, stuffed in a black suitcase floating in the Ping River. They immediately alerted police.

The dead man was identified as Wang Jun, 30, a Chinese national. Furthermore he arrived in Thailand with a group of Chinese nationals on Feb 12, the Bangkok Post reported. Police also reported on Saturday that investigators coordinated with the Chinese embassy to notify relatives of the dead man.

Chinese men threw away more baggage

On Friday, the investigation team went to Tak province on the border with Myanmar after a tip off from a Chinese man. He was hired by the suspects to drive them to Mae Sot. He said that while he was taking them from Pattaya to Mae Sot, they dumped some baggage along the route in Ayutthaya, Kamphaeng Phet and Mae Sot.

The officers also found 2 bags left along a road near the Huay Ya-u checkpoint in Tak.

The red bag contained clothes, women’s underwear, a pair of black shoes, Thai and Chinese banknotes and other belongings.

The investigators believed the baggage belonged to a Chinese woman, 25, who went missing before his body was found.

On Saturday, police and divers searched the Ping River for more clues about the missing woman.

Thai media said relatives of the dead man had given statements to Kamphaeng Phet police. They also contacted officials to take the body for a cremation before bringing back the remains to China.