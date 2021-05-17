Americans Arrested in Bangkok for Kidnapping and Extortion

Thailand’s Crime Suppression police have arrested two Americans and a Thai man over the alleged kidnapping of a Taiwanese businessman for ransom following a business conflict.

Pol Lt Gen Jiraphop Phuridet, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said the Americans were identified as Jeremy Hughes Manchester and Louis William Ziskin, the Thai man was identified as Ekbodin Prasitnarit.

The three face numerous charges, including illegal assembly, attempted murder, extortion and abduction for ransom.

According to Pol Lt Gen Jiraphop, in late 2020 Mr Ziskin appointed the Collection Company Limited — run by a woman he identified only as Mrs Emily — to negotiate with the Paddy The Room Trading Company Limited for the purchase of nitrile gloves.

An ensuing business conflict between the two sides caused Mr Ziskin to suffer more than 93 million baht damages, Pol Lt Gen Jiraphop said, without giving details about the dispute.

Mr Ziskin hired Michael Greenberg, an Israeli man who opened a private detective company in Thailand in 2020, to retrieve the money.

Mr Greenberg and his Thai and foreign collaborators then allegedly planned an abduction. They contacted Wen Yu Chung, 60, a Taiwanese representative of the Collection Company in Thailand, under the pretext of wanting to buy rubber gloves from the Paddy The Room Trading Company.

They made an appointment to meet at L’Oliva, a restaurant in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 36, on March 28.

As Mr Chung was waiting in the restaurant, Mr Greenberg and friends arrived, the grabbed him and put him in handcuffs. They then took him from the restaurant to a room at NT Place about 200 metres away on Soi 36, where several other people were waiting.