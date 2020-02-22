Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Young American Man Arrested for Shoplifting in Phuket, Thailand
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Former Monk Turned Burglar Arrested after “Invisibility Spell” Didn't Work

Crime & Legal News Video

Drunken University Professor Crashes into Police on Motorbike

Crime & Legal

Principal Charged for Beating and Threading 10 year-old School Boy

Crime & Legal

Ex-Abbot Gets Suspended Sentence for 69.7 Million Baht Embezzlement

Crime & Legal

Murderer of Dutchman Finally Arrested after 13 Years on the Lam

Crime & Legal News Video

Gunman Arrested for Cold-Blooded Killing at Bangkok Mall

Crime & Legal

Israeli Man Busted on Koh Phangan for Drug Trafficking

Crime & Legal

Thai Students Surrender to Police after Brutally Beating Teacher

Crime & Legal

Cyber Police Arrest 4 People for Spreading Fake Coronavirus News

Crime & Legal

Young American Man Arrested for Shoplifting in Phuket, Thailand

Published

3 hours ago

on

Chiangrai times-american phuket

A 21 year-old American man has been detained on theft charges after he allegedly stole three brand-name wallets from a shopping mall in Phuket. Christopher Braman, 21, was apprehended at Central Phuket shopping mall for theft and overstaying his visa.

Pol Lt Col Thammasan Boonsong, deputy superintendent said police later took him to his rental room where they found three Gucci wallets.

Earlier, Ms Kanthima Niyakit, 37, manager of a Gucci shop at Phuket’s Floresta shopping mall, filed a complaint with police. Saying a male foreigner allegedly stole three Gucci wallets from her shop on Wednesday night.

The stolen items were one brown wallet; priced at 15,500 baht, a tiger-print wallet worth 13,440 baht; and also a bee-print wallet worth 14,100 baht.

Police examined CCTV footage at the shop and tracked down the suspect. The American was caught while walking at Central Phuket shopping mall on Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Braman, was charged with property theft and visa overstay.

Last month, Phuket police arrested Australian Ayden Depp, 38, for allegedly stealing a $1,400 drone from Floresta shopping mall. After his arrest Phuket Police also found a cache of designer sunglasses and handbags in his apartment.

The police estimate the stolen property to be worth an estimated US$5,200.00

Phuket Tourist Police say Depp was captured on CCTV at the Central Floresta shopping mall on December 26. CCTV footage shows Depp leaving the store with the drone without paying it.

Police also claimed Depp allegedly confessed to stealing the drone after he was refused a refund for a faulty electric razor he bought previously at the store, Phuket News reported.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
%d bloggers like this: