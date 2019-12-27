American Pensioner Busted for Selling Growth Hormones

Connect with us

Pattaya Police led by public health officials arrested a 66 year-old American man for illegally selling growth hormones products. American National Jerry Robert Nielsen, 66, was detained at a downtown bakery.

Pol Col Dulyaphat Techayasin said authorities also seized 10 boxes labelled Ansomone, a human growth hormones product.

Mr. Nielsen arrest came after an undercover police agent expressed interest in buying muscle hormone products. They both agreed to a price of 75,000 baht. The suspect was asked to deliver the products at the shop, where he was subsequently arrested.

Police then executed a search warrant for his condominium, but found nothing illegal there. They seized bank account books and ownership books for motorcycles and cars. Police said they would check whether he had acquired those assets legally or not.

His detention follows an earlier arrest of another foreign national. Pattaya Police also seized muscle building hormone products bearing the brand name Atlas. The products also had no FDA labels.

That seizure and arrest eventually led to the arrest of Mr Nielsen in Pattaya, the Bangkok Post reports.

After the arrest of his supplier in Chiang Mai, the American allegedly purchased his growth hormone products from Hong Kong. He declared them as food supplement products to Thailand’s customs. His customers, were mostly body builders) or who men who had muscle pains.

Mr Nielsen allegedly used the profits from the growth hormones to buy motorcycles he rented out to foreign visitors in Pattaya. Pattaya police alleged his business dealings were worth about 500,000 baht a month.

 

