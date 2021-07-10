RAHWAY, New Jersey (WPVI) – An Amber Alert that was given for a missing 2-year-old from New Jersey has been dropped after police say the kid was found.

The Pennsylvania State Police said on Twitter Saturday morning that Sebastian Rios had been found.

AMBER Alert UPDATE: Sebastian RIOS was located. The AMBER Alert is canceled. Thank you for the RTs. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 10, 2021

No different subtleties were given, including the whereabouts of Sebastian’s mom, 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar, what police’s identity was likewise searching for.

Sebastian and Yasemin were most recently seen in Rahway Thursday and were accepted to have been taken by the kid’s dad, 27-year-old Tyler Rios of Highland Park.

Police set up an edge that incorporated a square of homes around the home where the kid resided with his mom on Westfield Avenue.

Rahway analysts entered the home on Friday evening and said it was a functioning scene.

Yasemin’s sister, Marissa Uyar told our sister station WABC that Tyler and Yasemin are not together, and their solitary connection is sharing a child. She says Tyler has a background marked by aggressive behavior at home and as of late got destitute.

Marissa additionally said that Tyler as of late broke into Yasemin’s home, and cops were called. Tyler had evidently persuaded the officials that he had been living there.

Marissa added that Yasemin was wanting to move out of Rahway for wellbeing concerns.

“She was really bustling pressing and attempting to get herself together,” Marissa said.

Marissa says she simply needs to know her sister and nephew are protected, and had a directive for Tyler Rios.

“Man I simply need him to let essentially my nephew go. I mean I need my sister to get back home, be that as it may, I mean, something must give, you know?” she said.

Amber Alert canceled after missing 2-year-old from NJ found,Amber Alert canceled after missing 2-year-old from NJ found,Amber Alert canceled after missing 2-year-old from NJ found

SOURCE : 6abc

For More Trending News , Visit Here : https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new