Alleged Chiang Rai Drug Kingpin Busted in Western Thailand

Crime & Legal

Police linked Mr Prasarn to the trafficking of 3 million meth pills seized at a roadside checkpoint in Chiang Saen, Chiang Rai on Oct 6th.

Published

39 mins ago

on

A 29 year-old man has been arrested and charged with running a drug trafficking ring after more than three million meth pills were seized in Chiang Rai last month. He was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by Chiang Rai Provincial Court.

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of Prasarn, 29. He was held up at a resort in Kanchanaburi’s Muang district on Nov 5.  Police linked Mr Prasarn to the trafficking of 3 million meth pills seized at a roadside checkpoint in Chiang Saen, Chiang Rai on Oct 6th.

The bureau was tipped off on Oct 5 about plans to smuggle a large consignment of meth pills over the border into Thailand via Mae Sai and Chiang Saen in Chiang Rai, commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said.

The police set up a roadside checkpoint and intercepted a Toyota pickup truck. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop when he was flagged down by police, prompting a chase.

Police shot out the tires of the pickup, while the driver fled after skidding off the road.

A search of the vehicle revealed 11 sacks containing more than 3 million meth pills as well as 40 kilos of crystal meth.

Police expanded their probe and identified Mr Prasarn as head of the drug smuggling ring.

Investigators traced him to the Kanchanaburi resort where he was hiding out with friends. He was charged in connection with the drugs seized and detained by Chiang Rai police.

