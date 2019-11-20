76-year-old Woman Suing Daughter and Bank for Theft of B250 Million

A 76-year-old woman is suing her daughter, a bank and four employees for theft of more than 250 million baht from her accounts. The alleged theft occurred while she was bed-ridden in 2014.

Ms. Huay Sriwirat arrived in a wheelchair at Civil Court in Bangkok on Tuesday with her granddaughter and lawyer.

She filed a civil and criminal lawsuit against her daughter Mawadee Sriwirat, 53. Accusing her daughter of colluding with Kasikornbank employees to steal the money from bank accounts.

Lawyer Anantachai Chaiyadet said that in 2014 Ms Huay had been admitted to a hospital for treatment of coronary artery disease. While she was in hospital the accused allegedly changed the conditions for withdrawal of money from her bank accounts. They were changed from her signature to a fingerprint, the Bangkok Post reported.

Approximately 253 million baht was taken from her Bank accounts through hundreds of withdrawals, the lawyer said.

Mintra Sriwirat, the 29-year-old granddaughter, said her grandmother amassed the wealth from her business over three decades. Ms Mawadee is the second of her three children. Ms Mintra is also the daughter of Ms Huay’s eldest son.

When she was discharged from the Hospital she discovered her bank passbooks were missing from her safe.

Mr Anantachai said a criminal suit has also been filed against the five people and the bank. They face charges of alleged theft, document forgery and use of forged documents.

As the case had made little progress, Ms Huay sought help from a lawyer to bring a civil suit over the theft.

In response, Kasikornbank stated that the employees involved had no ill intention. They only sought to serve the needs of a customer through her immediate relative.