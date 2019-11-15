75 Year-Old American Arrested for Lewd Public Acts in Chiang Mai

A 75-year-old American man has been arrested in Northern Thailand for allegedly masturbating in front of a 13-year-old girl. Crime Suppression Division police detained Bruce Michael Fein, in Chiang Mai on Thursday.

Police reported he was about to board a bus to Mae Hong Son province at the time of the arrest.

Mr. Fein was wanted on a warrant issued by Chiang Mai Provincial Court on a charge of committing an indecent act in public against a person under 15, according to Thai media.

The parents of a 13-year-old schoolgirl filed a complaint with Chiang Mai police on Aug 7th. They told police their daughter had been confronted outside a school by a foreign man masturbating with a cap covering his face.

The Bangkok Post reported that the man masturbated and then ran off.

The police investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Mr Fein.

During interrogation the suspect denied the charge and asked for U.S. Embassy assistance.