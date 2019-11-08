70 Year-Old German Slashed, Tied Up then Robbed in his Phuket Home

Police in Phuket have reported that a 70-year-old German was slashed, tied up then robbed by two men. They robbed him and his wife of two ATM cards at their house in Muang district on Thursday evening.

His wife Chuthaporn Chudam, 50, told police that she came home around 5pm and was confronted by two Thai men, with knives.

She saw her German husband, Wilhelm Christian Schrei, 70, tied up with black tape, with knife cuts on one of his arms.

The two robbers demanded the Phuket couple hand over their valuables. Ms Chuthaporn said they did not have any, so the men took their two ATM cards and the PIN codes.

The robbers fled via the back door around 5.20pm and she then called police.

Mr Schrei was taken to Bangkok Hospital Phuket, police said.

Ms Chuthaporn said she phoned the banks to have the two accounts frozen. She was informed that 1,900 baht cash had been withdrawn from her Kasikornbank account at 5.46pm.

The Phuket Police are actively investigating the Bangkok Post reported.