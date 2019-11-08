Connect with us

7-Eleven Robbers Needed the Money for Online Gaming and Drugs
Two of three men who held up a convenience store have been arrested. Telling police they need the money for online gaming and drugs.

Narenrit Baitoey, 23, was caught by a team of Crime Suppression Division police at a house in Pathum Thani. Mr. Somchate Madee, 20, surrendered to police at Metropolitan Police Division 2.

The duo were wanted on arrest warrants issued by the Nakhon Nayok provincial court for robbery, according to the Bangkok Post.

The two suspects and an accomplice, identified only as Neng, had robbed a 7-Eleven store in the early hour of Sept 28. They stole several thousand of baht and 20 TrueMoney cash cards, worth 20,000 baht.

During interrogation the two suspects confessed to all charges. They said said they robbed the store to get money for online gaming and drug habits.

They were handed over to Muang police in Nakhon Nayok for legal action. Police were still looking for the third culprit.

