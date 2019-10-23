Connect with us

Crime & Legal

39 Year Old Italian Busted With 500 Ecstasy Pills
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

German Man Arrested for Disposing of Compatriot's Body

Crime & Legal World News

Italian Busted in Australia Smuggling Heroin from Chiang Mai

Crime & Legal

Italian Man Shot and Killed in Khon Kaen By Girlfriends Ex-Lover

Crime & Legal

Husband Stabbed to Death by his Wife in Northern Thailand

Crime & Legal

Police Arrested 5 People Over Death of Thai Pretty "Lunlabelle"

Crime & Legal

Police Seize 1,500 Kilo's of Crystal Meth in Western Thailand

Crime & Legal

Self Professed Billionaire Groom Arrested Over Wedding Debt

Crime & Legal

Kiddie Porn Trafficker Sentenced to 374 Years in Jail

Crime & Legal

General Denied Bail After Being Charged in Bt44-million Fraud Case

Crime & Legal

39 Year Old Italian Busted With 500 Ecstasy Pills

Advertisements

Pol Col Suparuek said a search of the house found 15.77 grams of methamphetamine powder in a can labelled almonds. It was consequently hidden on the ground floor of the Italian mans house with some used syringes.

Published

1 min ago

on

An Italian man has been arrested and methamphetamine powder seized from his house on Koh Phangan. His arrest came after 500 ecstasy pills were found hidden in packets of instant noodles sent to him from the Netherlands.

Pol Col Suparuek Phankosol, superintendent of the Surat Thani immigration, said on Wednesday that customs officials inspected a parcel at the Bangkok Mail Centre on Oct 21.

It was sent from the Netherlands to a person in Koh Phangan district of Surat Thani. An inspection found 500 pink ecstasy pills, about 205 grams, hidden inside packets of instant noodles.

As a result investigators obtained a search warrant for the home of the addressee, Mr. Naomi Cometto, on Koh Phangan.

Police went to tambon Koh Phangan and found an Italian man, 39, staying at the house with his Thai wife and their five-year-old daughter.

Pol Col Suparuek said a search of the house found 15.77 grams of methamphetamine powder in a can labelled almonds. It was consequently hidden on the ground floor of the Italian mans house with some used syringes.

During interrogation, the Italian suspect said he and his family had lived on Koh Phangan for two years. He did not work, and also liked to go to the parties held on the island.

He received financial support from relatives in Italy, who gave him 25,000 baht a month.

His Thai wife earned a living by selling goods online and at a weekend market, the Bangkok Post reported.

He also allegedly admitted buying the methamphetamine powder from a French man identified only as Francis.

Immigration handed him over to police on a charge of having illicit drugs in his possession with intent to sell.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement