39 Year Old Italian Busted With 500 Ecstasy Pills

An Italian man has been arrested and methamphetamine powder seized from his house on Koh Phangan. His arrest came after 500 ecstasy pills were found hidden in packets of instant noodles sent to him from the Netherlands.

Pol Col Suparuek Phankosol, superintendent of the Surat Thani immigration, said on Wednesday that customs officials inspected a parcel at the Bangkok Mail Centre on Oct 21.

It was sent from the Netherlands to a person in Koh Phangan district of Surat Thani. An inspection found 500 pink ecstasy pills, about 205 grams, hidden inside packets of instant noodles.

As a result investigators obtained a search warrant for the home of the addressee, Mr. Naomi Cometto, on Koh Phangan.

Police went to tambon Koh Phangan and found an Italian man, 39, staying at the house with his Thai wife and their five-year-old daughter.

Pol Col Suparuek said a search of the house found 15.77 grams of methamphetamine powder in a can labelled almonds. It was consequently hidden on the ground floor of the Italian mans house with some used syringes.

During interrogation, the Italian suspect said he and his family had lived on Koh Phangan for two years. He did not work, and also liked to go to the parties held on the island.

He received financial support from relatives in Italy, who gave him 25,000 baht a month.

His Thai wife earned a living by selling goods online and at a weekend market, the Bangkok Post reported.

He also allegedly admitted buying the methamphetamine powder from a French man identified only as Francis.

Immigration handed him over to police on a charge of having illicit drugs in his possession with intent to sell.