29 Year-old Man Arrested for Raping Autistic Woman

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping an autistic woman at a rented room in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi. Wasant Khong-anan was wanted on charges of rape using force, and assaulting a person with a mental disorder.

who had sneaked away from home to see TV drama locations in Nakhon Sawan has been arrested in Nonthaburi.

Crime Suppression Division police said that the 25-year-old victim, snuck out of her Bangkok home to board a train and see locations where scenes were shot for a popular TV drama in Nakhon Sawan.

The autistic woman spent all her money to get there, and could not return home. She just waited at Chumsaeng railway station.

Mr Wasant passed the station and saw the woman, parked his motorcycle and approached her, police said.

He said he would take her home, and she believed him and agreed to go with him. Instead, he took her to his house, where he allegedly raped her.

After the rape, Mr Wasant took her back to Chumsaeng railway station and gave her 100 baht to catch a train to Bangkok, police said.

When the woman returned home, her family asked where she had been, and later learned about the alleged rape. They took her to file a complaint with Chumsaeng police.

Mr Wasant had left Nakhon Sawan to work in Bangkok, and was subsequently arrested in Nonthaburi on Tuesday.

During interrogation, Mr Wasant allegedly confessed to the charges.

Police also said the suspect had a prior criminal record – two rape cases and using methamphetamine. He was handed over to Chumsaeng police station for legal action.