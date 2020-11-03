25 Year-old American Shoots Himself after Standoff with Police

Police have reported that a 25 year-old American man has shot and killed himself after a lengthy standoff with police in Pattaya, Thailand. The Pattaya police found the American lying dead on a bed with a gunshot wound to the head.

Michael Giavasis, 25, stole a handgun from a shooting range in Pattaya before firing it in the air as he rode a motorcycle back to his apartment yesterday evening.

Police gave chase while ordering the area to be locked down. Giavasis arrived back at his home where he opened fire in the car park outside, hitting a television reporter in the foot and attacking a passerby.

American Shot at TV News Reporter

Passerby Pitchakorn, 18, said: ‘I was waiting outside the building and was slapped by the foreign man before he threatened my sister by aiming a gun at her forehead. Then he fired his handgun in the air.’

The injured reporter, Tivakorn Kitmanee, said: ‘I saw he was firing the gun so I jumped to the ground but a bullet hit me in the foot.’

Giavasis, had remained in Thailand as a tourist during the coronavirus lockdown, barricaded himself in his room.

Police surrounded the American’s building

Dozens of armed police surrounded the building while they negotiated with the shooter. However, when they broke down his door at 3am he was found dead. He was lying dead on a bed with a gunshot wound to the head.

Pol. Col Khemmarin Phitsamai said the American man refused to meet the officers and a translator while they tried to resolve the incident.

The police then decided to break down the door to his fourth-floor room at 3am. They found him dead from a gunshot wound to his head. Police said Giavasis may have killed himself after realizing there was no way to escape.

Pol. Col Khemmarin said ‘We evacuated every person from the condominium building so they were all safe. Roads were also closed so drivers were not at risk. ‘The American man died from a gunshot wound, which could have been suicide. There will be an investigation.’

Forensic police were examining the room. His body was taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute for an autopsy. The U.S. Embassy has been informed of the death of Giavasis. His parents who are in 14 day quarantine in Bangkok, Thailand have been informed.