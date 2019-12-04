Connect with us

24 Chinese Nationals Arrested in Bangkok for Running Bitcoin Scam
Published

1 hour ago

on

A Chinese call center scam has been busted in Thailand with 24 Chinese nationals charged for deceiving people to invest in bitcoin.

Thailand’s Immigration police on Wednesday announced the arrests of the gang members at rented houses in Bangkok. Police also said they had been running the bitcoin call center scam since March of this year.

They lured people in mainland China to trade bitcoin via Huobi Global website, police said. Thailand’s Immigration Police said they are investigating to identify Thai nationals also believed to be involved with the scam.

Over 500 mobile phones and dozens of computers have been seized from the suspects in the bitcoin scam.

Thailand has been used by a number of Chinese-operated call center scams targeting Chinese victims. Some were also running stock market price speculation.

