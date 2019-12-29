2 Million Baht Worth of Gold Stolen in Northeastern Thailand

Police in northeastern Thailand are hunting for a robber who made off with 2 million baht in gold from a shop in Buri Ram,Thailand. Pol Col Torsak Sriserm, led investigators and forensic officers to inspect the gold shop inside a department store.

The Gold thief forced open the door to a room where the safe containing gold was kept. The thief allegedly used a saw to cut the locks on the door to access the safe, Thai media reported.

Furthermore Police believed the gold robbery might have been an inside job. Because only a few people at the gold shop knew the code to the safe.

Gold necklaces, rings and bracelets, worth about 2 million baht in all, were stolen.

Officers also examined CCTV footage and said it showed a man wearing a cap entering the department store at 3.23am on Saturday. He began ransacking various places. Forensic teams also collected fingerprints at various places including the gold shop.

Thai News Footage of Gold Stolen in Northeastern Thailand