Crime & Legal
2 Million Baht Worth of Gold Stolen in Northeastern Thailand
Police in northeastern Thailand are hunting for a robber who made off with 2 million baht in gold from a shop in Buri Ram,Thailand. Pol Col Torsak Sriserm, led investigators and forensic officers to inspect the gold shop inside a department store.
The Gold thief forced open the door to a room where the safe containing gold was kept. The thief allegedly used a saw to cut the locks on the door to access the safe, Thai media reported.
Furthermore Police believed the gold robbery might have been an inside job. Because only a few people at the gold shop knew the code to the safe.
Gold necklaces, rings and bracelets, worth about 2 million baht in all, were stolen.
Officers also examined CCTV footage and said it showed a man wearing a cap entering the department store at 3.23am on Saturday. He began ransacking various places. Forensic teams also collected fingerprints at various places including the gold shop.