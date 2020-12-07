16 Chinese Nationals Arrested for Crossing Mekong into Thailand Illegally

Mekong River Naval authorities have arrested 16 Chinese nationals for illegally entering Thailand by crossing over on the river at the Thai-Lao border in Nong Khai.

A Naval Commander of the Mekong River Unit said the group was arrested on the weekend along the banks of the Mekong River, while attempting to enter Nong Khai, Thailand.

The Naval commander said the Chinese nationals were spotted and arrested by officials patrolling the river.

Investigations are still underway as to why they entered Thailand illegally. Furthermore officials suspect they were trying to avoid the mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement. 14 day Quarantine is required of all foreign arrivals due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Navy officers also said that none of the Chinese Nationals arrested had any identification documents. The group is currently being detained at a local Nong Khai police station, Thai media reports.

Meanwhile, Border Patrol Police in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Muang district arrested five Myanmar citizens who were caught sneaking into Thailand through a natural border crossing in tambon Huai Sai.

Pol Maj Samrit said they have been tested for Covid-19 and their test results were negative.

Of those arrested, three men said they came from Mawlamyine in Myanmar. They said they paid migrant smugglers 20,000 baht each to take them to an employer in Samut Sakhon, he said. A mother and her child, came from Tanintharyi in Myanmar’s Myeik province, Pol Maj Samrit said. Adding she crossed the border to meet her husband, who works in Thap Sakae district.

Police have opened 24-hour checkpoints nearby all trails along the border to block Myanmar migrants from illegally entering the country.