13-Year-old Boy Shoots and Kills School Bully in Central Thailand

A 13-year-old boy in central Thailand has shot and killed a classmate he said repeatedly insulted and repeatedly bullied him. The victim allegedly always taunted him calling him a “toot”.

The fatal shooting occurred inside a public school in Nonthaburi around 8.30am, police said.

Emergency responders found Chonlasit Boonchan, also 13, a Mathayom Suksa 1 student, lying dead in a pool of blood. He had a gunshot wound to the right side of his forehead.

Teachers and medics performed CPR on him, but failed to save his life.

The young shooter was detained and taken into police custody. Police found a 7.65mm pistol in his shoulder bag, Thai media reported.

The young boy told police that Chonlasit had often bullied him, slapping his head and calling him a “toot” – a lady boy.

The repeated insults festered inside him until he finally couldn’t take it anymore. He stole his father’s pistol and then shot Chonlasit in the head as he was taking off his shoes.

He then ran to a bathroom to change clothes. According to police intending to flee, but was caught by teachers.

Thairath reported that the boy was wearing a black mask, shirt and gloves when he shot Chomlasit. He then went to a bathroom to change into his school uniform.

The slain boy’s father, Suwit Boonchan, 55, rushed to the school after being told of the fatal shooting. He burst into tears upon seeing his son’s dead body.

Police questioned the class teacher and took the young boy to the police station for further interrogation. Child protection officials were summoned along with his parents.

Its unclear if the father of the young boy has a permit for the hand gun, police are investigating.

Thailand #2 in World for School Bullying

Meanwhile, a recent survey found that Thailand has the world’s 2nd highest percentage of school bullying.

According to the survey conducted by Thailand’s Mental Health department, about 600,000 children a year are being bullied at schools in Thailand. Of the 600K 40 percent are bullied by their peers or older students.

The Office of the Basic Education Commission is currently working on a plan to tackle this issue.