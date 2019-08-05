Crash Victims of Texting Teen to Finally Receive Financial Compensation

BANGKOK – The families of nine people killed in a 2010 crash caused by Thai socialite teen “Praewa” will finally receive financial compensation.

The mother of Orachorn “Praewa” Devahastin na Ayudhya said she is ready to pay compensation to families of the victims. The financial compensation comes after nine years of adjournments and legal wrangling from the families lawyer.

“Praewa” smashed her car into a public van, killing nine and injuring four others, on Dec 27, 2010.

She was 16 at the time, driving without a license and using her mobile phone while driving.

Ladawan Thephasadin na Ayudhya, Praewa’s mother said she would hand over the money to the Civil Court a source at the court said on Monday.

The Supreme Court on May 8 ordered “Praewa,” her parents to pay financial compensation to the families of the victims 25 million baht plus 7.5% interest from the day of the accident.

The total financial compensation is expected to be more than 40 million baht

Justice Ministry deputy permanent secretary Tawatchai Thaikyo told reporters he was happy for the victim’s relatives who could collect their financial compensation from the court soon.

He suggested that Praewa’s mother should quickly inform lawyers of victims about the handing over of the compensation to the court. Tawatchai thanked all sides for bringing a closure to this case.

It still remains unknown if Ms. Orachorn “Praewa” Devahastin na Ayudhya ever did formally apologize to the victims families over the tragic accident.

Source: Nation, Bangkok Post