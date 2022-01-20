WHO says Healthy Children and Adolescents do Not need COVID-19 boosters

According to the (WHO) World Health Organization’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, there is no evidence that healthy children and adolescents need booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine at present.

During a press briefing, she said that although vaccine immunity against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus seems to weaken over time, further research is necessary to determine who needs booster doses.

Right now, there is no evidence to support the need for boosters for healthy children or adolescents. There is none.

Children as young as 12 are being offered boosters in Israel, and the United States Food and Drug Administration approved the use of a third dose of Pfizer’s (PFE.N) and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month.

The German government recommended last week that all children aged 12 to 17 receive a COVID-19 booster shot. The same recommendation has been made in Hungary.

The WHO’s top experts will meet later this week to discuss the specific question of what countries should consider when giving boosters to their populations.

Specifically, she said, “we need to protect the most vulnerable, such as the elderly, immunocompromised patients with underlying diseases, and healthcare workers,” she said.

