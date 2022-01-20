Connect with us

Covid-19 Health

WHO says Healthy Children and Adolescents do Not need COVID-19 boosters
Advertisement

Covid-19

U.S to give Away 400 Million Free N95 Masks in COVID fight at CVS and Walgreens

Covid-19 Trending News

The World Health Organization Recommends Two New Drugs to Treat COVID-19

Covid-19 Trending News

Free N95 Masks From The White House: How to Get Them?

Covid-19 Health

Free COVID Test Kits: Tips to Find At-Home COVID Tests

Covid-19 News World News

US Government Lunches Website for Free COVID-19 Test Kits

Covid-19 Trending News

Here's How to Get a Free COVID Test Kit From Test Iowa

Covid-19 Trending News

COVID-19: Is it Becoming Endemic?

Covid-19

Annual Covid-19 Vaccine Shots: Bill Gates Discusses the Future Pandemic

Covid-19 Health Trending News

Is the New Deltacron Covid Variant Exist? Scientists Explain. Read here

Covid-19

WHO says Healthy Children and Adolescents do Not need COVID-19 boosters

Published

1 hour ago

on

WHO

According to the (WHO) World Health Organization’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, there is no evidence that healthy children and adolescents need booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine at present.

During a press briefing, she said that although vaccine immunity against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus seems to weaken over time, further research is necessary to determine who needs booster doses.

Right now, there is no evidence to support the need for boosters for healthy children or adolescents. There is none.

Children as young as 12 are being offered boosters in Israel, and the United States Food and Drug Administration approved the use of a third dose of Pfizer’s (PFE.N) and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month.

The German government recommended last week that all children aged 12 to 17 receive a COVID-19 booster shot. The same recommendation has been made in Hungary.

The WHO’s top experts will meet later this week to discuss the specific question of what countries should consider when giving boosters to their populations.

Specifically, she said, “we need to protect the most vulnerable, such as the elderly, immunocompromised patients with underlying diseases, and healthcare workers,” she said.

Also Check:

Experts Warn Thai Health Officials on Rise of Teen

USNIB

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?