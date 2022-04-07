U.S. Revises COVID-19 Travel Advice For Pakistan

According to the State Department’s website, the United States revised its COVID-19 travel advisory for Pakistan on Wednesday after Islamabad successfully fought the Coronavirus.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the changes to the State Department. The organization issues travel advisories on different countries for “travelers and other audiences”, so they are informed about “health threats around the world” and advised about “how to protect themselves”.

COVID-19′s prevalence in Pakistan is rated at a “low level” by the US, which advises travelers to ensure they are vaccinated if they wish to visit the country.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to close the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) due to a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases in the country.

PM wrote, “As NCOC closes, I wish to congratulate the NCOC team & leadership on their professional, nationally coordinated response to the pandemic. As a result, international agencies and people in the field as one of the most successful recognized our COVID response globally.”

Pakistan scraps all remaining COVID-19 restrictions

Asad Umar, the federal minister for planning, development, and special initiatives had already announced that the government would remove all COVID-19-related restrictions across the country.

In a press briefing at NCOC, flanked by SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, Umar had said, “The pandemic has not ended yet, but is undergoing the end phase.”.

In a statement, Umar, who is also the NCOC chief, had said the forum had decided to lift all coronavirus restrictions, including protocols for indoor dining, indoor weddings and markets, sports activities, and all other SOPs across Pakistan.

Only the vaccination against COVID-19 will continue, but only until the vaccination ratio reaches 80% or more.

“Then we will discuss whether we should keep the vaccination restriction,” he had said.

