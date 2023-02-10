Connect with us

Covid-19

The COVID Emergency in the U.S. Ends May 11
Advertisement

News Asia Covid-19 News

South Korea Lifts Visa Restrictions On Short-Term Travelers From China

News Covid-19 News Asia

Japan To Lift COVID-19 Border Controls For Chinese Tourists

News Covid-19

Singapore To Abolish All COVID-19 Border Measures By Feb 13

News Covid-19

U.S. House Passes bill to End Foreign Air Traveler COVID Vaccine Requirement

News Asia Covid-19 News

New COVID-19 Cases Reach 16,120 In South Korea

News Covid-19

NYC Ends Vaccination Mandate Against COVID-19 For City Workers

Covid-19

U.S. House Plans to Vote on Bill Ending COVID Vaccine Requirement for Foreign Air Travelers

News Asia Covid-19

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall To Lowest Level On Saturday

News Covid-19

California Schools No Longer Require COVID Vaccines

News Covid-19

U.S. House Vote To End The COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement For Foreign Air Travelers

News Asia Covid-19

South Korea Reports 14,961 COVID-19 Cases Versus 19,000 A Week Earlier

News Asia Covid-19 News

First Case Of COVID-19 BF.7 Variant Confirmed In Pakistan

News Asia Covid-19

COVID Death Toll In Japan Tops 10,000 For The First Time

News Asia Covid-19

COVID-19 Deaths Were Cut In Half During Lunar New Year In China

News Asia Covid-19 News

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall Below 30,000

Health Covid-19 News

FDA Advisors To Support COVID-19 Vaccination Plan

Covid-19

Thailand has Opened Vaccination Units to Provide Covid-19 Vaccines for Tourists

News Asia Covid-19 News

New COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Exceed 30,000 On 2nd day After Holiday

Health Covid-19

CDC Still Investigating Potential Stroke Risks From Pfizer's Bivalent COVID shot

Covid-19

The COVID Emergency in the U.S. Ends May 11

Published

5 seconds ago

on

The COVID Emergency in the U.S. Ends May 11

(CTN News) – Health and Human Services outlined what will change and what won’t when the Covid public health emergency ends in May.

On Thursday, Xavier Becerra told the governors that he’s renewing the declaration again, but it expires on May 11. Last week, the White House told Congress about these plans.

When the emergency ended, HHS officials told reporters what to expect.

Immediate changes:

  • Depending on their plan, people with private health insurance might have to pay for Covid tests, both over-the-counter and lab.

  • Over-the-counter tests will be covered by Medicare Part B, but lab tests won’t.

  • In response to surges, hospitals won’t be able to expand their capacity.

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can’t require labs to report Covid test results.

Longer-term changes

  • There will be no cost to anyone for Covid vaccines and antivirals like Paxlovid until the current federal stockpile runs out.

  • As part of the federal spending legislation passed in December, expanded telehealth through Medicare will stay in place until December 2024. After that, it’ll end without Congress.

The Food and Drug Administration can still approve Covid vaccines, tests, and treatments through its separate emergency powers.

The federal protections that kept people covered during the pandemic are ending this year, so millions could lose Medicaid coverage. These protections were previously tied to public health emergencies, but Congress decided to phase them separately.

States can kick people off Medicaid early in April if they don’t meet eligibility requirements. As part of the Affordable Care Act, HHS will open a special enrollment period for these people.

Even when the public health emergency is over, everyone will still be able to get free Covid vaccinations and treatments, but when the government stockpile runs out, this may not be the case for those without insurance.

As early as this autumn, the Biden administration intends to discontinue purchasing medications and immunizations for the general population, partly because Congress has not authorized more cash. The private sector will acquire and provide vaccines and treatments when the federal government leaves.

Therefore, whether you pay depends on whether you have insurance. Pfizer and Moderna will sell the injections to healthcare professionals directly.

Vaccines will still be free to those with Medicare and Affordable Care Act insurance. Medicaid recipients will get the vaccinations without charge until September 2024, after which state-by-state coverage will apply.

When the stockpile runs out, adults without insurance will probably have to pay for the doses, but the White House has said it is creating arrangements to assist them.

Related CTN News:

U.S. House Passes bill to End Foreign Air Traveler COVID Vaccine Requirement

Wikipedia is Back Online In Pakistan After a 2 Day Suspension

NYC Ends Vaccination Mandate Against COVID-19 For City Workers
Related Topics:
Continue Reading