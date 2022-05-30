Thailand COVID Today, 30 May 65, 3,854 New Infected, 26 Dead

Thailand COVID Today: The latest Covid-19 epidemic situation for Thailand is as follows: 3,854 infected, 26 deaths and 6,031 recovered as of 30 May 65.

Thailand COVID Today

Department of Disease Control’s Emergency Operations Center published the number of Covid-19 cases as of May 30, 2022. It was reported that there were 3,854 new cases of Thailand COVID Today, with 3,854 being domestic patients and 0 being foreign patients.

Thailand’s COVID situation since January 1

The total number of confirmed Covid cases since January 1, 2022, is now 2,205,476. As a result, since January 1, 2022, the total number of confirmed cases has been 2,205,476. As of Thailand Covid today, 26 more deaths have been reported.

As a result of these 6,031 additional recoveries, the total number of recovered patients since January 1 is now 2,223,067, and 42,534 are undergoing treatment.

There were 882 pneumonia patients hospitalized, with an average of 11 per province and a 12.9% occupancy rate.

In this way, the patient is brought into the treatment system that can be accessed by calling the NHSO hotline at 1330, press 14, and calling the Erawan Center hotline at 1669, press 2.

Bangkok has increased the number of channels available to coordinate with the EOC hotline in all 50 districts within the Bangkok area as follows.