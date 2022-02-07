Omicron Cases Top 10,000 Daily, Public to to Keep Calm

Omicron Covid-19 cases surged to over 10,000 in Thailand on Saturday, prompting the Department of Disease Control (DDC) to urge the public not to panic.

According to Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the DDC, the number is consistent with the observation that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is highly transmissible.

Only when the number of cases of Omicron Covid-19 cases increased to over 30,000 per day, will the situation be considered severe, he said. “The most pertinent thing is to take precautions to avoid spreading the Omicron Coronavirus.”

Vaccinations among Thailand’s population are relatively high, he said. In addition, people are also taking extra precautions when conducting weddings, ordinations, and funerals due to the Covid-19 situation.

The majority of recent infections were detected in small clusters of people interacting face-to-face without masks.

Dr. Opas urged people to focus on the number of infections, severe cases, and deaths associated with Covid-19.

About 20–30 people died of pneumonia among some 500 Covid-19 patients, he said. He said that the number of total infections has yet to reach the “dangerous line” on graphs.

Covid-related fatalities dropping

On Sunday, the Public Health Ministry reported 10,879 new cases of Covid-19, as well as 20 new fatalities.

The number compares with 10,490 new cases and 21 Coronavirus-related deaths reported on Saturday. The number of local cases was 10,701 along with 178 imported Covid-19 cases.

Currently, 2,497,001 Covid-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic began in early 2020. There have been 273,566 Covid-19 cases this year; 2,383,673 have been fully recovered.

In total, 22,291 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Covid-related fatalities peaked at 312 on Aug 13, which was the highest number recorded in a 24-hour period. August 18 saw the most cases with 23,418.

The number of Covid-19 cases worldwide increased by 2.2 million in 24 hours to 394 million. Globally, there were 5.7 million deaths, an increase of 8,326. The United States had the most cases, with 77 million, which represents a 105,022 increase, and the most deaths, with 925,655, an increase of 1,051.

The country ranked 30th with 2,497,001 cases accumulated.

About Omicron:

To learn more about Omicron, Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has been collaborating with global public health and industry partners. The ease with which it spreads, the severity of the illness it causes, and how well available vaccines and medications work against it remain unknown at this point.

Spread

COVID-19 and its Delta variant are easier to spread than the Omicron variant. If you have an Omicron infection, you can spread it to others, regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not.

Symptoms

Symptoms associated with the Omicron variant can be similar to those associated with previous variants. COVID-19 vaccination status, other health conditions, age, and history of prior infection can all affect the presence and severity of symptoms. Read more WHO Update.

