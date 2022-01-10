NSW Covid Cases Today: NSW Records Deadliest Day of the COVID Pandemic

NSW Covid Cases Today: In New South Wales, Monday marked the deadliest day since COVID-19 began, with 18 deaths recorded.

There were 16 deaths recorded on Sunday, but an additional 18 were reported on Monday, which broke the record. There were 6 women, 11 men, and a child among the deaths on Monday.

According to Dr Kerry Chant, the child had “significant underlying health conditions” when he died at home.

Also at Prince of Wales Hospital, a 30-year-old man from eastern Sydney died. Dr. Chant was not briefed on whether the man had underlying health conditions or not.

‘I’m sending my most sincere condolences to those who lost loved ones,’ she told reporters.

In the 24 hours to 8 pm on Sunday, hospitalizations increased by more than 100 to 2030, up from 1927 the day before.

Of the patients in hospitals, 159 are in intensive care – and increase of eight, but still lower than the peak of 244 in September – with 47 requiring ventilation.

The conventional PCR labs reported 20,293 new infections as of 8 pm on Sunday, based on 84,333 tests. Results from rapid antigen tests are not yet available.

As a result of encouraging people to take quick, at-home tests instead of traditional PCR, the true growth of infections across NSW is probably much higher.

“I think that is a huge underestimate since people are moving and transitioning from PCR testing to rapid antigen testing, which should free up quite a bit of PCR testing for those who need it,” Dr Chant said.

NSW does not yet have a way of reporting rapid test results, however, the system is due to go online midweek, at which point case numbers should surge once again health authorities announced changes to workplace restrictions and transportation timetables over the weekend in an effort to reduce the impact of rising case numbers on the delivery of critical services.

Personnel at food logistics and manufacturing companies furloughed as close contacts are now allowed to leave self-isolation and report to work if they are symptom-free.

Additionally, they must wear a mask and comply with risk-management strategies, including daily rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Biosecurity and food safety, the production and manufacturing of food, beverages, groceries, cleaning and sanitary products, as well as food logistics, delivery and grocery fulfilment, will be covered by the new rules.

– With AAP

