Joe Biden Improving By Taking Additional Medication To Treat Covid,

(CTN News) – According to his physician, President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms have improved, but he is taking additional medications to address his cough and temperature.

The doctor said Biden was treated with Tylenol for a fever of 99.4 degrees Thursday evening. According to Dr. Ashish Jha, Covid response coordinator, his temperature has remained normal since then.

During Friday’s White House press briefing, Jha said the President has used the albuterol inhaler a few times since testing positive. Biden last used an albuterol inhaler last fall when he had a cold, Jha said.

It appears that Joe Biden has a runny nose, fatigue, and a nonproductive cough that is now “loose.”

Biden’s illness hasn’t been publicly discussed by O’Connor and Jha is left to answer questions about his health since he hasn’t seen him personally.

Jha said he spoke with the President via video call on Friday and has spoken extensively with O’Connor.

Despite taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug produced by Pfizer, the President continues to take it. It is recommended that he stop taking previously prescribed medications during Paxlovid treatment as well as for several days after his last dose.

During Paxlovid treatment, certain medicines like Crestor and Eliquis are avoided in order to prevent a drug interaction.

As O’Connor reiterated in his letter on Friday, he expects Biden to respond favorably to treatment. During his isolation, Biden will be closely monitored by the White House medical unit. On Friday, Biden worked, ate breakfast and lunch, and was in a “very good mood,” officials said at the White House briefing. As the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted, Biden told the American people over FaceTime that he is still working eight-plus hours a day and wants to remind them to get vaccinated. Jha told the briefing that Biden is in good spirits, slept better Thursday night, and was eating a full meal. As Jha pointed to his plate, he said, “He showed me what was on it.”. Although he was unable to relay specific information such as Biden’s oxygen levels or his latest temperature, he only stated that he was within normal ranges.

In the White House, Joe Biden work carries on:

The vice president held a call with his national security team on Friday morning. John Kirby , coordinator of strategic communications for the National Security Council, said he also received a letter from president Xi Jinping of China wishing him well in his recovery from Covid-19. Biden’s illness has also not affected US national security decisions, Kirby told reporters. Joe Biden spoke with Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, who tested positive for Covid-19 as well as the hosts of events he was scheduled to attend in Wilkes-Barre and Philadelphia on Thursday evening, according to the White House. On Thursday, Joe Biden signed the Formula Act into law, which suspends tariffs on certain formula products in light of the ongoing shortage.

