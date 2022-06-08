Covid in New York Level Goes up from ‘Medium’ to ‘High’

In New York City, the alert level for COVID-19 has been raised from “medium” to “high” as the number of infections continues to rise. It was announced early this month that the City had raised the COVID-19 alert level from “low” to “medium”.

According to ANI, “New York City has transitioned to a high level of COVID urgency, which means it is time to double down on protecting ourselves and each other by making choices that will prevent our friends, neighbours, relatives, and co-workers from getting sick,” said Dr Ashwin Vasan, the city’s health commissioner.

The City of New York has raised its Covid alert level to ‘high’. So what does this mean?

There are high pressures on the city’s health care system, as well as a high COVID-19 community spread in COVID-19.

In accordance with the recommendations, New Yorkers are required to wear face masks in all public indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings and to avoid risky activities.

Since the beginning of April, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the USA has been increasing, and the death toll from the pandemic has exceeded 1 million in the country.

