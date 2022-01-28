BA.2 Omicron Subvariant: There’s no Need to Panic, Experts say

As of now, experts do not think you need to be concerned about the BA.2 Omicron Subvariant.

Scientists have been recently pointing out that a subvariant of the omicron variant – called BA.2, or “stealth omicron” – has been accounting for more and more COVID-19 cases in recent years. It is proving to be more contagious than the original omicron variant.

Despite this, the experts told USA Today that there is no need to be overly worried about the BA.2 variant.

Dr. Jacob Lemieux, an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, told USA Today that according to him, the new virus will not cause the same amount of chaos, disruption, morbidity and mortality as the BA-1 virus did. As a cautiously optimistic person, I believe that we are on the right track to continuing to move in a better direction, and hopefully, we can reach a point where each new variant that appears on the horizon doesn’t become news.”

It was last weekend that science started to notice that the BA.2 subvariant – which shares 32 mutations with the BA.1 variant – was accounting for more cases of COVID-19. I wrote about this for the Deseret News last week.

According to the World Health Organization, there is also a BA.3 Omicron Subvariant , which is a variant that has additional changes than the BA.1 variant.

There has been an increase in the number of cases linked to the BA.2 Omicron Subvariant and BA.3 Omicron Subvariant in Denmark, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and India, according to Insider.

Scientists are keeping their eye on the BA.2 variant as a next step in the fight against this virus. According to CBS News, researchers hope to determine whether it is evading COVID-19 vaccines or causing more severe symptoms associated with COVID-19.