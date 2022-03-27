30.7 C
Bangkok
type here...
Covid-19

A COVID Symptom or Allergy? 3 Reasons to get Tested for COVID-19

By Salman Ahmad
0
7
Seasonal allergies and an uptick in COVID-19 cases may be reason enough to get a new coronavirus test.Photo illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News
Seasonal allergies and an uptick in COVID-19 cases may be reason enough to get a new coronavirus test.Photo illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

Must read

An increase in COVID-19 cases along with seasonal allergies are among the reasons why a new coronavirus test is recommended

COVID-19 tests are still a good idea for a number of reasons, as virus cases are at a low level.

CBS News reports experts warn of the possibility that symptoms associated with a subvariant of the omicron variant, known as BA.2, might be mistaken for springtime allergies.

  • In an interview with CBS News, Dr. Celine Gounder, a clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, said COVID-19 can look like allergies to some people.
  • According to her, undergoing a test is the only way to be sure as to why you are experiencing the symptoms you are.

The reasons: Officials with the West Piedmont Health District in Roanoke, Virginia, told WDBJ7-TV that even though cases are low, there are some fundamental reasons to obtain a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.

  • I recommend you get tested if you’ve had COVID-19 symptoms and you’ve been in a large group or if you’ve been around someone with COVID-19.
  • You should consider getting a COVID-19 test if you plan to be around family members who are at risk for HIV infection.
  • It may be helpful to get a COVID-19 test if there is something different about how you feel than what you normally do in the springtime.

This is what they are saying: “COVID is not gone. And it won’t be completely gone anytime soon. There is always going to be a desire to address it and there is a possibility of a variant arising from time to time, which we need to be prepared for,” said Nancy Bell, of the West Piedmont Health District, to WDBJ7-TV.

People Also Read:

Omicron BA 2 Rises In The U.S., But Experts Remain Optimistic

BTS’ J-Hope Testing Positive For COVID-19

Pakistan Reports Zero Deaths From COVID-19 For The First Time In Two Years

Will Omicron BA.2 Cause Another Wave Of Infection In The US?

Previous articleTikTok’s Unchecked Mental Health Influence Raises Alarm
Next article15 Students Dismissed from University Over Deadly Hazing

More News

Load more

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks