A COVID Symptom or Allergy? 3 Reasons to get Tested for COVID-19

An increase in COVID-19 cases along with seasonal allergies are among the reasons why a new coronavirus test is recommended

COVID-19 tests are still a good idea for a number of reasons, as virus cases are at a low level.

CBS News reports experts warn of the possibility that symptoms associated with a subvariant of the omicron variant, known as BA.2, might be mistaken for springtime allergies.

In an interview with CBS News, Dr. Celine Gounder, a clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, said COVID-19 can look like allergies to some people.

According to her, undergoing a test is the only way to be sure as to why you are experiencing the symptoms you are.

The reasons: Officials with the West Piedmont Health District in Roanoke, Virginia, told WDBJ7-TV that even though cases are low, there are some fundamental reasons to obtain a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.

I recommend you get tested if you’ve had COVID-19 symptoms and you’ve been in a large group or if you’ve been around someone with COVID-19.

You should consider getting a COVID-19 test if you plan to be around family members who are at risk for HIV infection.

It may be helpful to get a COVID-19 test if there is something different about how you feel than what you normally do in the springtime.

This is what they are saying: “COVID is not gone. And it won’t be completely gone anytime soon. There is always going to be a desire to address it and there is a possibility of a variant arising from time to time, which we need to be prepared for,” said Nancy Bell, of the West Piedmont Health District, to WDBJ7-TV.

People Also Read:

Omicron BA 2 Rises In The U.S., But Experts Remain Optimistic

BTS’ J-Hope Testing Positive For COVID-19

Pakistan Reports Zero Deaths From COVID-19 For The First Time In Two Years

Will Omicron BA.2 Cause Another Wave Of Infection In The US?