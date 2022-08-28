Win Butler Has Been Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Arcade Fire

CTN NEWS – Win Butler, the frontman for Grammy-winning rock band Arcade Fire, has been accused of sexual misconduct by four people. According to the accusers, the misconduct occurred between 2016 and 2020, when they were ages 18 to 23 and Butler was between 36 and 39.

According to a report in Pitchfork, a fourth accuser, who identifies as “gender-fluid,” claims Butler sexually assaulted them twice in 2015 when they were 21 and he was 34.

Butler has been married to fellow Arcade Fire member Régine Chassagne since 2003. Butler denied the sexual misconduct allegations, saying that he had had “consensual relationships outside of my marriage,” Pitchfork.

The accusers, who were identified by pseudonyms in the article, said that Butler initially contacted them through social media before meeting them in person, and later made demands for nude photos and sex.

One of the women told Pitchfork that “Butler sent her photos of his genitals against her wishes.”Another woman described that after first connecting with Butler on Instagram after an Arcade Fire concert in Montreal, the two engaged in “sexts and video calls” before having sex.

However, following a sexual encounter in her Vancouver bedroom before a concert in October 2017, this person told Pitchfork that she attempted suicide.

“I felt incredibly low,” she said. “The toll of having to keep everything secret, constantly pushing my needs aside in order to appease him, lack of boundaries, and the guilt of being the other woman was getting too hard to ignore.”

Butler, she said in a statement to Pitchfork, is “my soulmate, my songwriting partner, my husband, the father of my beautiful boy. He has been my partner in life and in music for 20 years.”

She went on to say that “I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did. He has lost his way and he has found his way back. I love him and love the life we have created together.”

Laura Eldeiry, Butler’s publicist, declined to comment beyond the statements Butler and Chassagne gave to Pitchfork. Arcade Fire, now a five-piece band fronted by the husband-and-wife duo, earned early acclaim for its earnest and anthemic rock.

After vaulting from the bustling Montreal indie scene in the mid-2000s, the band became a critical favorite and one of the biggest rock acts of the last two decades.

They won the Grammy for album of the year in 2011 for their third album, “The Suburbs,” and headlined the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in 2014. The group returned to Coachella this year with a surprise early-day set promoting its latest album, “We.”

As of Saturday, the band is still scheduled to begin a European arena tour on Tuesday, with two nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood in November. Staff writer August Brown contributed to this report:

